Punjab MPA Khurram Laghari decides to part ways with PTI

Punjab Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khurram Laghari has decided to part ways with his party.

Laghari has said that he will announce the decision in a press conference on Friday today.

He was elected as the MPA from Muzaffargarh on PTI’s ticket.

I will give a surprise in my press conference, said Lagahri, adding that he can no longer continue with the PTI. He claimed that he will not be the only MPA.

According to sources, along with Lagahri, two to three MPAs from South Punjab are expected to announce their separation from the PTI.

Previously, Leghari had differences with his party during the tenure of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.