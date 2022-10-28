PM Shehbaz, Zimbabwe President spar over fake Mr Bean on Twitter

Pakistan lost its second fixture of the T20 World Cup’s Super 12 round to Zimbabwe, a day after twitter was abuzz with Fake Pakistani Mr Bean visiting the African nation.

Soon after the defeat, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa taking to his Twitter, took a sly dig at Pakistan.

President Mnangagwa trolled Pakistan for sending ‘fake Mr Bean’ – a Pakistani doppelganger of the iconic character Mr Bean portrayed by the famous British actor Rowan Atkinson.

In his tweet, he wrote, “What a win for Zimbabwe! Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif came up with a strong response to Zimbabwe President over his ‘Mr Bean’ joke.

He responded to Mnangagwa’s saying that Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back.

Social media users also came up with their hilarious replies to Zimbabwe President’s tweet.

A person said that it’s funny that they (Zimbabweans) think that Pakistan has a real Mr. Bean hidden somewhere.

Fake Mr. Bean Controversy?

Before the match, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a tweet saying: “Onto the next challenge.”

To this, a Twitter user named ‘Ngusi Chasura’, who happened to be a Zimbabwe supporter, replied saying: “As Zimbabweans we won’t forgive you…you once gave us that ‘Fraud Pak Bean’ instead of Mr Bean Rowan…we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you.”

Chasura was referring to Pakistani entertainer Asif Muhammad, who uses the stage name “Mr Pak Bean” to impersonate British actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson’s world-famous character.

Muhammad visited Zimbabwe in 2016 for a comedy show, pretending to be Mr Bean. It was reported that he was invited to attend a comedy night, perform road shows, and be a part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

His pre-match vow of revenge went viral, spawning jokes and memes on social media, even from Pakistani fans as their team fell apart chasing Zimbabwe’s modest 130 in Perth.

“Please forgive us, Zimbabwe,” tweeted one user. “We will send real Mr. Bean next time.”

“I swear I won’t even utter the words ‘Fake Mr. Bean’ again,” said another.

Images of the real Mr. Bean crying flooded Twitter timelines as the match – dubbed the “Bean Derby” by some on social media – swung away from Pakistan.

“We may not have the real Mr. Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit (and) a funny habit of bouncing back,” replied Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, congratulating Zimbabwe.

Pakistan’s shock loss means they have to win their remaining three group matches and hope other results go their way to stand any chance of making the semi-finals.

Muhammad did not address the kerfuffle directly but in a short video posted on social media before the match, he said: “I love you, Zimbabwe… I love you, Zimbabwe people!”