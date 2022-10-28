Here is how Pakistan can still qualify for semi-final

Following an upset one-run defeat against Zimbabwe, one of the tournament’s favourites Pakistan are now on the brink of the T20 World Cup 2022 exit.

Their defeat against the African side has made Group 2 interesting for all the teams.

They are currently sitting in the fifth spot after playing two games. Meanwhile, India, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe are ahead of Pakistan on the table.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit is leading the chart with four points followed by Zimbabwe and South Africa, who have three points each. Bangladesh has two points to its credit.

Babar Azam’s side is yet to play against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh. One more defeat will be enough to knock them out of the semi-final race.

But mere three straight wins will not be enough for Babar Azam’s men as they’ll have to depend on the results of other teams.

The best possible scenario for Pakistan now is to win their remaining three matches and Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe, while India also win all of their remaining games.

In the aforementioned scenario, Pakistan will finish second with six points ahead of Zimbabwe or South Africa, who will end up getting five points each after five games.

But if South Africa defeat India on Sunday then it will put Pakistan on the hot seat.

South Africa’s win over India will leave the Proteas with five points and India with four. South Africa will have a game against the Netherlands which they’re likely to win.

So, if South Africa beat India then Pakistan will have to pray for the Netherlands to upset South Africa and Zimbabwe to upset India and hope for their NRR to be improved.

The situation for Pakistan is very much likely to get clear by Sunday evening.