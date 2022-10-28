Major fertilizer manufacturer agrees to lower prices

In a boost for domestic agriculture, a major fertilizer manufacturer has agreed to lower the price of its products ahead of the all-crucial winter sowing season.

In a statement released by the Finance Division late on Thursday, the decision was taken during a meeting between Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) manufacturer Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim (FFBL) and Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division.

With FFBL the sole DAP producer in Pakistan, it restated its contribution to the national exchequer and overall to the agriculture sector through local manufacturing of DAP.

FFBL assured the government to ensure year-round availability and protection of the farmers from the whims of the global market.

The fertilizer manufacturer used the occasion to complain about high input costs, power shortage, general sales tax, and other factors.

Appreciating the contributions of local DAP manufacturers, Dar stressed the need to lower the price of agricultural inputs amidst the post-flood situation in the country and the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts being carried out.

The finance minister further countered that the government is focused on providing relief to farmers to ensure smooth production of goods in the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmood, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, MD FFBL Arif ur Rehman, Head Corporate Affairs FFBL Brig. Edgar Felix, CFO FFBL Javed Akhtar, and other senior officers from the Finance division.