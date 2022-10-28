Appreciate sacrifices rendered by police in fighting terrorism and crime: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the police in fighting terrorism and crime in the country.

History will remember your [police] contributions to establishing peace in the country, he added.

He was speaking at the 48th passing out parade of the Specialized Training Program (STP) Batch of the police service of Pakistan.

He is the first premier to attend the ceremony in more than a decade.

Police gave a guard of honor to the prime minister on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier emphasized the need to protect citizens from negative elements through technical and other expertise.

He highlighted the need to use the latest equipment and gadgets to fight crime.

He asked the police service to make the counter-terrorism department of Islamabad an example for other provinces to replicate.

“Currently, Punjab is leading in terms of crime-fighting techniques,” he said adding that the federation is committed to providing financial assistance to the federal police to revamp their system.

Flood victims

While addressing the dilemmas faced by the flood victims, the premier said he is actively pursuing the provision of relief to them, particularly those left at the mercy of cold weather.

The prime minister assured the public that hundreds of billions of rupees are being arranged to fund flood rehabilitation through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other avenues.

Saudi assistance to the country

He lamented that Saudi Arabia’s assistance to the country in the form of grants was ignored by the past leadership and the ‘files’ collected dust for 5-6 years.

The premier said he apologized to the Saudi prime minister and vowed to take up the matter and ensure the construction of the free hospital promised by them as soon as possible.

He also said that he made sure the authorities prepare everything necessary to move forward within 48 hours.

During the speech, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also revealed a plan to establish an oil refinery worth around Rs10-12 billion will the help of Saudi Arabia.

Foreign diplomacy

The premier fleeced the past leadership for undermining ties with the United States of America.

We take money from them, they [former PM and leadership] should not have picked a fight with them, PM detailed.

Talking about the country’s relationship with China, he said the neighboring country is supporting Pakistan wholeheartedly.