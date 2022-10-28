Punjab bans sale of fertilizer in the evening to curtail smuggling

Punjab Acting Chief Secretary has banned the sale of fertilizer in the evening to inhibit the smuggling of the coveted agricultural product.

In a meeting held at the Punjab Civil Secretariat on Friday, the acting CS ordered a ban on the sale of fertilizer after five o’clock in the evening.

He also ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure the availability of Urea fertilizer at fixed rates to the local farmers.

The chief secretary also noted that an artificial scarcity of fertilizers is being created to loot the farmers.

He warned that those involved in the manipulation of sale prices will be punished.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while chairing a high-level meeting of the Task Force on Agriculture on August 19 directed the authorities to provide farmers with low-cost seeds as well as fertilizers.

Towards the end of September and early October, Kissan Ittehad representing the cultivators of Punjab, demonstrated on Islamabad’s Jinnah Avenue to demand the end of the black market sale of fertilizers and other agricultural products.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah giving into the demands of the farmers assured the formulation of a committee to oversee the provision of agricultural products to the farmers and curtail its smuggling.