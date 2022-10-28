We will not enter the red zone: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said that the Haqeeqi Azadi March will not enter the red zone and he only wishes to seek real independence for his nation.

At the beginning of his speech, the former premier said he is starting the most important journey of his life through the Haqeeqi Azadi March.

He reiterated that the march is not for ‘electioneering or personal whims’ but it is just for seeking independence from foreign pressure.

“We should not be dictated against buying oil from Russia,” he added.

Speaking at the rally he said only justice can liberate the nation and assure the provision of their rights.

He lamented that the nation is terribly bogged down by inflation brought about by the ‘imported government’.

The PTI chief said the looters got corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion dropped by courts.

While addressing a charged crowd in Lahore, Imran Khan said that the nation will not accept ‘thieves’ as leaders and will give every sacrifice to send them back.

Imran Khan blamed ‘Dirty Harry’ in Islamabad for all the miseries borne by PTI office bearers and supporters while naming the two officials who allegedly manhandled Swati.

‘Dirty Harry’ tortured Azam Swati in front of his grandkids and then handed him over to the named officials, he added.

The PTI chief said the same attitude was meted out to Shahbaz Gill and Journalist Jameel Farooqui.

“Remove these officials just like you removed the ones who misbehaved with Bilawal Bhutto in Karachi,” Imran Khan demanded from General Bajwa during the rally.

Referring to the news shared on international media platforms, Khan said the world noted that a 75-year-old Pakistani senator was subjected to custodial torture following a tweet against the army.

“Pakistan and its military were defamed all over the world by such behavior.”

“This is our army and our country, and we only want peace,” the PTI chief stressed.

He said he is in favor of strong institutions and such tactics only make the institutions weaker.

While pointing towards the presser of the ISI DG held yesterday, Imran Khan said he has not even seen Sheikh Rasheed conduct such a ‘heavily loaded political’ presser.

“This press conference gave away your [ISI DG] lopsided approach as no reference was made to those on the other end,” he criticized, adding that the entire focus was set on him.

He warned that he has evidence that may shock everyone but he is only ‘protecting’ the country by not giving details.

The former premier arrived at the Liberty Chowk in Lahore in the afternoon to initiate the Haqeeqi Azadi March on Friday.

The party under the leadership of Imran Khan will start its long march from Liberty Chowk where the PTI leaders and supporters have already gathered.

It will take the PTI’s march almost a week to reach its destination as it will arrive in Islamabad on November 4.

A special container has been prepared for Imran Khan at the Liberty Chowk.

The five-seater container will be used by the PTI chief and senior PTI leadership for addressing the supporters.

Party chief Imran Khan is likely to address the rally before its start.

By the end of the day, the marchers would reach Shahdara. In the second phase, the long march would reach Gujranwala.

While in the third phase, the marchers would reach Gujarat via Sialkot. The long march convoys from Karachi and Quetta would leave for Islamabad on Friday, while the convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Multan would depart for Islamabad on Wednesday.

Long march is not to conquer anyone: Asad Umar

The party’s long march is not to conquer anyone, adding that elections were the only option, Secretary General PTI Asad Umar said while speaking to the media ahead of the long march.

“Our demand is not to restore PTI’s government and make Imran Khan the prime minister. We believe that the country is facing an economic, social and political crisis which can be resolved through elections.”

Govt warns PTI against violating the law

The federal government has warned that no political party can be allowed to destabilize the state through a long march, while any deviation from the conduct enshrined in the constitution will not be allowed.

In a notification issued by the Federal Interior Ministry on Thursday evening, it further directed that civil servants and government officials cannot become part of the protest.

“No political party can therefore be allowed to destabilize the state through forceful measures like a long march,” the notice said.

It first reminded all provinces and regions of the “importance of adhering to the constitution and laws of the land by all concerned.”

“It is therefore imperative that federal and provincial governments should act in unison and follow the constitutional provisions,” it added.

The interior ministry referred to articles 148 (1) and Article 149(4) of the constitution.

‘Purpose of the march was not to topple the government’

Earlier, Imran Khan clarified that the purpose of the march was not to topple the government or establish a new government.

“We need a country that can devise policies without any external pressure,” he said, claiming that the movement has gathered enough steam to be unstoppable and any attempts to slam the brakes on this time could prove counterproductive.

“The movement cannot be stopped until we get real independence.”

More to follow…