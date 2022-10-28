Haqeeqi Azadi March culminates at Rachna Town before reaching its destination Kamoke

It will resume from Muridke on Sunday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) set off on their Haqeeqi Azadi March to Islamabad on Friday afternoon. The march will resume on Sunday from Muridke at 11 pm after it culminated at Rachna Town although its original destination was Kamoke.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 29, 20222

PM Shehbaz forms committee for talks with PTI

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a 13 member committee for monitoring the law and order situation and to talk with the protesting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Initially, when the committee was announced, it had 11. later on, two more names were added taking the total number of members to 13.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will head the committee.

Haqeeqi Azadi March reaches Lahore’s Shahdara

PTI Chief Imran Khan reached Shahdara in Lahore and addressed the participants of the Haqeeqi Azadi March.

Flanked by PTI senator Azam Swati and other senior party leaders, Imran Khan reached the venue on a special container.

During his address, the former prime minister asked the chief justice to take notice of the custodial torture of Azam Swati.

He also reiterated his demand to replace those in Islamabad responsible for harassing PTI supporters.

Fawad Chaudhry thanks women for bringing their children

Former federal information and PTI central leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the march will resume from Shahdara and by the end of the day, it will reach Kamonki.

He said that the participation of the public in the march demonstrates their political awareness. He also thanked women supporters for bringing their children to the march.

On Friday, Federal Information Marriyum Aurangzeb had warned people not to take their children as the march could turn bloody.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 28, 20222

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) set off on their long march to Islamabad on Friday afternoon. But former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan has said that the Haqeeqi Azadi March will not enter the red zone of the capital or do anything illegal as he seeks true independence for his nation.

Initial plans to march directly to Shahdara underwent some changes as the convoy moved to Mozang on Ferozepur Road as it marched towards Shahdara.

The change in plan saw party workers and supporters spending the night near Data Darbar while the leaders get cozy in their heated homes.

Rally in Karachi

Apart from the rally in Lahore, there was a PTI rally in Karachi as well in support of the main procession.

Dozens of cars with a few hundred supporters streamed onto a main thoroughfare in Karachi.

Supporters of PTI hold party flags during long march rally, in Lahore. PHOTO: ONLINE

Speech at Liberty Roundabout

Former prime minister Imran Khan addresses his supporters during long march rally at Liberty Chowk, in Lahore. PHOTO: ONLINE

Before formally kicking off the march, PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressed the gathered crowd at Liberty Roundabout atop, once again, a motorized container.

“We will not break any rules!” he assured the country’s administration.

At the beginning of the speech, the former premier said he is starting the most important journey of his life and his 26-year-old political struggle through the Haqeeqi Azadi March.

He reiterated that the march is not for ‘electioneering or personal whims’ but only for seeking independence from foreign pressure.

“We should not be dictated against buying oil from Russia. The same oil that was bought by India at a cheaper price,” he took a jibe at international influencers.

Speaking at the rally he also said that only justice can liberate the nation and assure the provision of citizen rights.

Supporters of PTI are participating during the long march rally at Liberty Chowk, in Lahore. PHOTO: ONLINE

Corruption

Imran Khan lamented that the nation is bogged down by inflation brought about by the ‘imported government’.

The PTI chief said the looters got corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion dropped by courts.

While addressing a charged crowd in Lahore, Imran Khan said that the nation will not accept ‘thieves’ as leaders and offer every sacrifice to send them back.

Dirty Harry

Imran Khan has held ‘Dirty Harry’ in Islamabad responsible for all the miseries borne by the people. He also named the two officials who allegedly manhandled Swati.

“Dirty Harry tortured Azam Swati in front of his grandkids and then handed him over to the named officials,” he added.

The PTI chief said the same behavior was meted out to Shahbaz Gill and Journalist Jameel Farooqui.

“Remove these officials just like you removed the ones who misbehaved with Bilawal Bhutto in Karachi,” Imran Khan demanded from General Bajwa during the rally.

Referring to the news shared on international media platforms, Khan said the world noted that a 75-year-old Pakistani senator was subjected to custodial torture following a tweet against the army.

“Pakistan and its military were defamed all over the world by such behavior.”

“This is our army and our country, and we only want peace,” the PTI chief stressed.

He said he is in favor of strong institutions and such tactics only make the institutions weaker.

While pointing towards the presser of the ISI DG held yesterday, Imran Khan said he has not even seen Sheikh Rasheed conduct such a ‘heavily loaded political’ presser.

“This press conference gave away your [ISI DG] lopsided approach as no reference was made to those on the other end,” he criticized, adding that the entire focus was set on him.

The warning

Imran warned that he has evidence that may shock everyone but he is only ‘protecting’ the country by not exposing details.

Speaking about his vision for Pakistan, Imran Khan stressed that he wants a free country and for this, there is a need for building a strong military.

“We only speak out for positively influencing the army,” he opined.

At the rally, the former premier also addressed ISI DG and said he has “never done anything illegal” and only wants “free and fair elections to be held in the country”.

He asked the authorities to keep in check Rana Sanaullah “accused of 18 murders” and Shahbaz Sharif “with poor human rights record of wrongful police encounters” during PTI’s peaceful demonstration.

The former premier arrived at the Liberty Chowk in Lahore in the afternoon to initiate the Haqeeqi Azadi March on Friday.

A special five-seater container was used by the PTI chief and senior PTI leadership for addressing the supporters today.

The party under the leadership of Imran Khan has started its long march from Liberty Chowk where the PTI leaders and supporters have already gathered.

By the end of the day, the marchers would reach Shahdara. In the second phase, the long march would reach Gujranwala.

While in the third phase, the marchers would reach Gujarat via Sialkot. The long march convoys from Karachi and Quetta would leave for Islamabad on Friday, while the convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab, and Multan would depart for Islamabad on Wednesday.

It will take the PTI’s march almost a week to reach its destination in Islamabad on November 4.

Supporters of PTI participate in long march rally at Liberty Chowk, in Lahore. PHOTO: ONLINE

Long march is not to conquer anyone: Asad Umar

The party’s long march is not to conquer anyone, adding that elections were the only option, Secretary General PTI Asad Umar said while speaking to the media ahead of the long march.

“Our demand is not to restore PTI’s government and make Imran Khan the prime minister. We believe that the country is facing an economic, social and political crisis which can be resolved through elections.”

Govt warns PTI against violating the law

The federal government has warned that no political party can be allowed to destabilize the state through a long march, while any deviation from the conduct enshrined in the constitution will not be allowed.

In a notification issued by the Federal Interior Ministry on Thursday evening, it further directed that civil servants and government officials cannot become part of the protest.

“No political party can therefore be allowed to destabilize the state through forceful measures like a long march,” the notice said.

It first reminded all provinces and regions of the “importance of adhering to the constitution and laws of the land by all concerned.”

“It is therefore imperative that federal and provincial governments should act in unison and follow the constitutional provisions,” it added.

The interior ministry referred to articles 148 (1) and Article 149(4) of the constitution.

‘Purpose of the march was not to topple the government’

Earlier, Imran Khan clarified that the purpose of the march was not to topple the government or establish a new government.

“We need a country that can devise policies without any external pressure,” he said, claiming that the movement has gathered enough steam to be unstoppable and any attempts to slam the brakes on this time could prove counterproductive.

“The movement cannot be stopped until we get real independence.”