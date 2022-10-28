PTI warned of action if it violates the law

With the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planning to launch a long march towards the federal capital on Friday, the federal government has warned that no political party can be allowed to destabilize the state through a long march, while any deviation from the conduct enshrined in the constitution will not be allowed.

In a notification issued by the Federal Interior Ministry on Thursday evening, it further directed that civil servants and government officials cannot become part of the protest.

“No political party can therefore be allowed to destabilize the state through forceful measures like a long march,” the notice said.

It first reminded all provinces and regions of the “importance of adhering to the constitution and laws of the land by all concerned.”

“It is therefore imperative that federal and provincial governments should act in unison and follow the constitutional provisions,” it added.

The interior ministry referred to articles 148 (1) and Article 149(4) of the constitution.

Article 148(1)

Obligation of Provinces and Federation (1) The executive authority of every Province shall be so exercised as to secure compliance with Federal laws which apply in that Province.

Article 149(4)

The executive authority of every province shall be so exercised as to secure compliance with federal laws which apply in that province.

The notice added that the executive authority of the federation shall extend to giving directions to a province as to the manner in which the executive authority thereof is to be exercised for the purpose of preventing any grave menace to the peace or tranquility or economic life of Pakistan or any part thereof.

It said that it was an obligation for all governments under the constitutional and legal framework of the country to act in unison and follow the constitutional provisions and drew attention to Article 149(4).

The interior ministry said that the method to conduct a protest has been defined by the constitution and the court through several judgements.

It also directed the government organizations to ensure that no government employees be allowed to be part of the PTI’s long march.

If there is any deviation from the pre-approved route and other parameters for the loss, he warned that action will be taken against them.