Video message for who?: ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ march not aimed at forcing regime change, says Imran

Having faced considerable push back from key state institutions earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday evening somewhat softened his tone for his long march to the federal capital, clarifying that it was intended at forcing regime change.

In the video message recorded at an indoor location and then posted on social media accounts, Imran invited people from all walks of life to participate in his ‘haqiqi azadi’ (‘true independence’) march as he termed it as critical for attaining the dream of a prosperous country as dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“From tomorrow (Friday) I will kick off the march from Lahore liberty roundabout at 11am,” he said, referring to the long march he had previously announced.

He clarified that the purpose of the march was not to topple the government or establish a new government.

“We need a country that can devise policies without any external pressure,” he said, claiming that the movement has gathered enough steam to be unstoppable and any attempts to slammed the brakes on a this time could prove counterproductive.

“The movement cannot be stopped until we get real independence.”

He explained that the purpose of the march was to demand and attain ‘justice’, adding that without justice one cannot hope to attain prosperity and integrity for the country.

He reiterated that only small group of people have held power in the country, adding that they are involved in massive corruption of state funds and of granting themselves clean chits per a new National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).