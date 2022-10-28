Punjab CM responsible for maintaining law and order intact, Chaudhry Shujaat

**Despite vehement denials from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a less than convinced Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday raised security concerns ahead of the coalition partner party’s long march.

Hussain, in a message to his cousin and party member Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, about his role and responsibilities during the long march.

Speaking to SAMAA TV said, “It is the responsibility of Punjab Chief Minsiter Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to maintain law and order in Punjab and protect the lives of the citizens.”

He said, “Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a Pakistani first then he is the chief minister of Punjab.”

The long march should not be violent, Hussain added.

The PTI is set to embark on its long march to Islamabad on Friday from the Liberty roundabout in Lahore. After snaking its way through most of northern Punajb, it will enter Islamabad.