Three more trains set to get back on track

Pakistan Railways on Thursday announced that at least three additional passenger trains will start operations from next month.

The move will enable the department to return to a scenario where it operated arguably the largest passenger transport network in the country which had to be suspended in the wake of devastating floods.

The passenger trains notified on Thursday for resumption include Tezgaam, Hazara Express and Bahauddin Zakaria Express.

Pakistan Railways has also issued notification informing that Tezgam will ply from Rawalpindi to Karachi from November 01.

It will be followed by the Hazara Express which will ferry passengers from Hawelian in Rawalpindi to Karachi, from November 10.

The Bahauddin Zakaria Express is expected to commence operations from Multan on November 20.

The notification further added that divisional administrations of Pakistan railway have been directed to make ticket booking counters operational for these trains.