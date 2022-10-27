PTI reiterates ‘love’ for armed forces but refuses to budge on long march

Hours after a critical news conference by senior military officials that strongly challenged the narrative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party’s senior leadership on Thursday reiterated that it was the fundamental right of the public to demand early elections as they refused to budge on their long march.

Members of PTI’s core leadership including Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari held a joint press conference on Thursday to rebut the joint press conference of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press conference earlier in the day.

Top of the agenda was to respond to the questions raised about the murder of Arshad Sharif, secret backchannel meetings with state institutions, the cypher conspiracy, general elections, Faisal Vawda’s press conference on PTI long march and Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) position on PTI’s long march.

Apolitical institutions are good for country

In his address, Qureshi stated that state institutions declaring they were apolitical was good sign for the country.

He, however, raised questions over why PTI member Faisal Vawda’s press conference was aired live on different television channels, including the state channel Pakistan Television (PTV) at that time when these channels showed scant interest to broadcast speeches of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“I believe there is someone who is building a narrative that PTI’s long march will be bloody,” he said suggestively.

He claimed that Faisal Vawda’s press conference was being used as a tool to spread fear amongst potential participants of the march.

He claimed to have complete information about large numbers of people who intend to attend the march to realize their fundamental right of freedom of expression.

Qureshi conceded that there is uncertainty on the political horizon, but claimed that they were just giving the solution that people of the country need an election to exit the uncertain situation.

He reiterated that the diplomatic cable – cypher – was a reality, as PTI did not manufacture the narrative contained in the cypher.

Referring to comments made during Thursday’s news conference, Qureshi said that today the institutions too had confirmed backdoor meetings with the PTI leadership that the cypher was a reality.

“I just want to clarify that we are not against the institutions,” he stressed, adding Imran Khan has always emphasized the need for strong-armed forces.

“We did not demand any unconstitutional thing from the institutions in a meeting,” he said.

PTI not against institutions

In his address, party leader and former federal planning minister Asad Umer defended policies of his party chief, stressing that Imran believes in the country’s integrity and that if any institution wishes to remain within its constitutionally-defined role then that is welcome.

Without naming state institutions, Umer said that one can criticize the party, but they cannot accuse them wrongly.

“They must realize that the PTI leadership respects them (state institutions), hence they must respect Imran Khan in return.”

He maintained that Imran Khan’s respect was decisive for maintaining the country’s integrity and sovereignty.

Umer said that after the vote of no confidence, there has been political instability in the country. This can only be countered by announcing general elections as soon as possible, he believed.

“Yes, in backdoor diplomacy, we have asked them to use their influence for early elections,” Umer said.

Launching a counter offensive, Umer stated that in the past, the state institutions made lots of mistakes, some of which cost the country an entire arm.

“It happened because they did not respect the majority,” Umer said in a veiled reference to the creation of Bangladesh while subtly making comparisons with the current situation.

“We just need rule of law and eliminate corruption and all Pakistanis should be treated equally,” he said while laying out a wish list of demands.

“We must think about today situation.”

He reiterated that the party will press ahead with its march on the federal capital where it will stage a peaceful protest as was the constitutional rights of every Pakistani.

Share findings of cypher commission

Former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry took a slightly more aggressive stance as he demanded that they (state institutions) respect the country’s political leadership.

“When I heard the press conference, I felt annoyed,” he said, adding, “I don’t know how can I respond to the ISPR press briefing.”

Commenting on the DG ISPR’s position on the cypher, he said that PTI wants to see the cypher probe commission’s report since the government has accepted that the cypher was real.

He further demand that the government must declassify reports of other commissions probing matters of grave national importance including the Hamid Mir commission report.

On the long march, he said that if efforts are made to physically stop them, then it would show that democracy does not prevail in the country.

Terming the march as the last phrase of PTI’s struggle, he demanded that the majority must be allowed to decide what they want.

‘Sharif was receiving threats’

While detailing the long personal ties she had slain journalist Arshad Sharif, PTI leader Shireen Mazari claimed she had proof that Sharif was being threatened.

“I have his messages in my phone,” she claimed.

She also claimed that in one of the messages she exchanged with Sharif, the journalist told her he was being targeted.

“They have sent assassins after me.”

She said that Sharif and his family had sacrificed a lot for the country.

“Please don’t make his martyrdom controversial,” she requested.

She finally concluded that “PTI will stage a long march as it is fundamental right of the people of Pakistan to decide their future.”