Arshad Sharif was alive for a while after being shot: autopsy report

Senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and chest which caused his demise within 30 minutes of the wounds being inflicted.

This was determined by an eight-member panel of doctors who performed an autopsy on the journalist at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

A preliminary report of Sharif’s postmortem, released on Thursday after his funeral and available with SAMAA TV, said that a six-member board had been formed to conduct the autopsy in Islamabad after the body’s arrival from Kenya.

Two members were added to this panel, PIMS ENT Head Dr Altaf Hussain and Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery head Dr Muhammad Irshad Hussain, on the request of Sharif’s family.

The preliminary report said that Sharif’s postmortem had been conducted as per established protocols.

“Detailed external and internal examination was done,” it said.

“Specimens were taken and submitted for pathology, toxicology and forensic examination,” it further said, adding that a final report will be issued once reports of pathology, toxicology and forensics are made available to the board.“

It added that Sharif had been shot twice, once in the head and once in the chest. The bullets damaged his right lung and his brain.

It caused his death within 10-30 minutes of being shot.

The doctors collected samples from Sharif’s heart, stomach, liver and his lungs. The samples were sent for analysis.

A metal fragment recovered from his body was also sent for forensic examination.