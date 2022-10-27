Black Day a testament to legendary courage and resilience of Kashmiris, PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hailed the courage of Kashmiris even as he reiterated the support of his government and the Pakistani people for the struggle for freedom struggle against illegal Indian occupation of the disputed territory.

In a message posted on social media site Twitter and released in full by the Prime Minister Office, Shehbaz expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“The 27th of October is observed as Black Day when India illegally, immorally and forcibly occupied Jammu & Kashmir in 1947,” he said, adding, “This day is a testament to Kashmiris’ legendary courage & resilience they have shown in standing up to the Indian occupation forces over the last 75 years.”

“Today, the people of Pakistan pay rich tribute to Kashmiris and vow to keep standing by them in their just struggle. The world should not turn a blind eye to Indian human rights abuses in IIOJK, which is a heavily militarized valley. Urge for freedom cannot be suppressed for long,” he added.

‘Black Day reminds us of Kashmiri sacrifices’

Separately, President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said, “We observe Kashmir Black Day to remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for their right to self-determination by condemning the ongoing atrocities of Indian occupation forces over the last seven and a half decades”.

In his message, he said that this year October 27, marks the completion of 75 years of illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Why do Kashmiris observe 27th of October as Black day?

To mourn the illegal occupation of Indian forces that began 75 years ago, the people of Kashmir observe October 27 as Black Day.

On this day, the Indian occupational forces annexed the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The day is marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew by the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Protest marches, rallies, and seminars are held in Pakistan and abroad to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on October 27, 1947, as well as revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Every year, Kashmiris across the globe raise their voices against Indian illegal occupation, human rights abuse, and revocation of article 370 (that granted special status to occupied Kashmir).

Furthermore, the Kashmiris living in different parts of the world remind the international community about the promises that had been made to them for their just right of self-determination.