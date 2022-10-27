Who helped Arshad Sharif fly out of Pakistan?

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar addressing a press conference on Thursday wherein he explained the circumstances under which slain journalist Arshad Sharif left the country.

General Iftikhar, who was flanked by Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, said that on August 8, Shahbaz Gill made a controversial statement on ARY News wherein he tried to incite mutiny within the ranks of the army, which was condemned by all and termed it as crossing the red line, the DG ISPR said.

“On August 9, he was arrested. When ARY News Senior Executive Vice President Hammad Yousaf was questioned about the program, it was revealed that soon after Gill’s arrest, ARY CEO Salman Iqbal instructed Hammad that Arshad Sharif should be sent out of Pakistan as soon as possible. Hammad replied that Arshad Sharif has left for Dubai from Peshawar. Then a narrative was built that he will be assassinated abroad.”

DG ISPR said that the air ticket for Arshad Sharif to go to Dubai was booked at 4:40pm on August 9, 2022, by an agent named Fazle Rabbi on the directions of ARY Assistant Manager & Planning. The agent, however, charged Rs550,000 for Sharif’s ticket, he revealed.

According to the travel plan, the journalist was supposed to return on September 9, 2022.

“On August 10, he left to Dubai from Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar by Emirates’ flight PK-637 at 6:10am,” the DG said. During his travel, the KP government provided full security protocol.

KP Chief Minister Secretariat Protocol Officer Umar Gul Afridi took escorted him to the airport in a green number plate (government owned) double cabin vehicle.

KP Chief Minister Secretariat staff facilitated Sharif at the airport. “During the entire process, the institution did not stop Arshad Sharif from going abroad.”

If the federal government wanted to stop him, they could have done it through the FIA, he said.

Arshad Sharif stayed in Dubai and left only when his visa expired.

As per the information, no one on the state level forced him to leave from Dubai, claimed General Iftikhar. “So who forced him to leave Dubai,” he asked.

Another question that arises is who was behind the documentation process for his exit from the UAE. Who made arrangements for his meal and stay? Who told Arshad that he will be safe in Kenya?

Arshad Sharif stay in Kenya and murder

DG ISPR General Iftikhar said a narrative has been propagated that Kenya is only the visa free country for Pakistani passport [holders] contrary to the fact that at least 34 countries offer visa free entry on the green passport.

Why he went to Kenya? Who were hosting Arshad Sharif? Who are Waqar Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed who are being whom they linked with Sharif’s killing? Did Arshad know them or someone introduced them to him, DG ISPR said that these are the questions that need to be answered.

Some people claimed Sharif held meetings in London, who were behind this? What were the objectives? Are all these claims being part of disinformation?

Arshad Sharif was shot dead in a far flung area of Kenya. Even the Kenyan Police did not know him so who shared the informed his killing first and to whom? asked DG ISI.

Kenyan government and their police have admitted their mistakes but this need to be investigated if it was a case of mistaken identity or target killing, he said.

There are many questions that need to be answered. The investigation should be carried out in a transparent and impartial manner. Therefore, we have requested the government for high-level investigation of the murder, he said.

Even the commission needs international help, including UN representatives, foreign experts , forensic or IT experts, they all should be included in the investigation, the DG said.

In the entire episode, ARY CEO Salman Iqbal’s name came many times, therefore, he should be brought back to Pakistan and included in the investigation, said General Iftikhar.

It is very important to know who benefited from Arshad Sharif’s killing, he said.

I have presented all the facts and figures that have been collected so far, now it’s your responsibility to find out the further facts and expose those responsible, DG ISPR told media.