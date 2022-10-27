‘Sleeping’ school teacher suspended after photos go viral

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department has suspended a primary school teacher after his nap photographs taken inside the school premises went viral on social media.

The teacher, appointed at the Government Boys Primary School Sabu Kertio, was photographed as he slept inside the school premises on a chair as well as a couple of benches.

The teacher identified as Imtiaz Ali was immediately suspended by the District Education Officer (Primary) Larkano and put on a suspension allowance.