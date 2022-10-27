Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

‘Sleeping’ school teacher suspended after photos go viral

Larkana-based teacher was photographed napping in school during school hours
Samaa Web Desk Oct 27, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>The photographs of teacher Imitiaz Ali as he enjoyed a nap during school hours. Photo: SAMAA</p>

The photographs of teacher Imitiaz Ali as he enjoyed a nap during school hours. Photo: SAMAA

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department has suspended a primary school teacher after his nap photographs taken inside the school premises went viral on social media.

The teacher, appointed at the Government Boys Primary School Sabu Kertio, was photographed as he slept inside the school premises on a chair as well as a couple of benches.

The teacher identified as Imtiaz Ali was immediately suspended by the District Education Officer (Primary) Larkano and put on a suspension allowance.

schoolteacher

Sindh Education and Literacy Department

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div