PTI govt offered General Bajwa extension for indefinite period

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum has claimed that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was offered an extension for an indefinite period by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

He made the claim while addressing a press conference on Thursday along Director General Inter Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar.

“In March, the army chief was offered an extension in his tenure for an indefinite period,” he said.

“It was made in front of me,” DG ISI claimed.

General Anjum said that although it was a very attractive offer but the COAS turned it down.

This is because the army chief had decided to stick the decision to move the institution away from a controversial role to a constitutional one.

During the press conference, General Anjum said that last year, the establishment decided that it will stay within the constitutional framework.

“It was not the decision of a single person, not just the army chief’s decision. The institution had a deliberation over this and we arrived at the decision that it is in the interest of the country and the institution, to limit ourselves to our constitutional role and step out of the politics.”

Taking a jibe at their detractors, the ISI chief said if you are contend that your army chief is a traitor, a Mir Jaffar, then why you used to praise him so much in recent past, General Anjum said.

If you think your army chief is a traitor, a Mir Jaffar, then why did you offer him extension in his tenure, asks DG ISI.

“You think he is a traitor but then you asking him to continue in his role for as long as he wants.”

“If he is a traitor, then why do you still meet him secretly,” he asked.

“I have no objection to your meeting, it is our duty to respond to every citizen’s call. But don’t meet us in the dark of the night and express your constitutional, unconstitutional wishes, and then in the light of the day call that person a traitor,” said DG ISI.