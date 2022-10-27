After two weeks, Nueplex finally get rights to screen The Legend Of Maula Jatt

After two weeks of negotiations with the distributors, Karachi’s biggest cinema chain, Nueplex cinemas have finally secured rights to screen the most expensive movie of Pakistan The Legend Of Maula Jatt.

Nueplex cinema announced the news on the microblogging website Twitter that it will start screening TLOMJ from Thursday, October 27, and advance bookings are also open.

The film could not be released in Nueplex at its original release date, October 13 due to disputes between the film’s producers, distributors and cinema owners.

With one of the producers the owner of a major cinema chain in the country, two other major cinema chains were kept deprived of the movie with unfeasible terms put forward, cinema owners had said.

While Nueplex seems to have reached an agreement to screen the movie, the terms of the deal were not immediately clear.

Cinepax, arguably the biggest cinema chain in the country, has yet to reach a deal it seems. The multiplex chain has yet to post any shows for the movie.

Directed by Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan, and Saima Baloch.

The 1970s classic reboot of a Punjabi film Maula Jatt became the highest-grossing Pakistani film in its first week of release and has recently joined the one billion club in the first 10 days of its release.

