After two weeks, Nueplex cinema starts screening of The Legend Of Maula Jatt

After two weeks of negotiations with the distributors, Karachi’s biggest cinema chain, Nueplex cinemas, has finally started screening the most expensive movie in Pakistan The Legend Of Maula Jatt.

Nueplex cinema announced the news on the microblogging website Twitter that it will start screening TLOMJ from Thursday, October 27, and advance bookings are also open.

Directed by Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan, and Saima Baloch.

The 1970s classic reboot of a Punjabi film Maula Jatt became the highest-grossing Pakistani film in its first week of release and has recently joined the one billion club in the first 10 days of its release.

