Levies officer on security of anti-polio team killed in Chaman

Unidentified armed men on Thursday killed paramilitary Levies officer deployed on security of anti-polio team in district Chaman, Balochistan.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langau has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the deputy commissioner (DC) of Chaman.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Union Council (UC) Sarki Talari when armed men opened fire on the levies officer.

Levies officer Habib-ur-Rehman died on the spot and his body was moved to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Chaman.

The police officials said that the assailants killed the victim by shooting him in the head.

A case of the incident has been registered and search for the attackers was underway, they added.

Home Minister Langau condemned the incident and paid tribute to the martyred officer saying that the sacrifices of martyrs will never go in vain.

Earlier, a similar incident took place on Tuesday in district Pashin when armed men shot and martyred police officer Mohammad Hashim who was on the security of anti-polio campaign workers in Kali Tarata area.