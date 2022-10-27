Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

No one will come to PTI’s Long March tomorrow: JUI chief tells Imran Khan

Fazal criticized the PTI leader for stalling the country's progress
Samaa Web Desk Oct 27, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) President Maulana Fazalur Rehman. Photo Twitter</p>

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) President Maulana Fazalur Rehman. Photo Twitter

The president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazalur Rehman has said that no one will come to the Friday Long March of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“We have conducted many million Marches flaunting crowds larger than any gathered by Imran Khan,” he boasted during a press conference held on Thursday.

Fazal stressed that the Friday Long March planned by the PTI will not cast any pressure on the government.

The JUI chief also said that Imran Khan has no vision for the nation and his politics are based on lies.

Furthermore, he said that the PTI chief has been ‘certified’ a liar by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He also alleged that Imran Khan is not allowing the country to progress and finding ways to hollow it out.

Imran Khan

maulana fazlur rehman

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div