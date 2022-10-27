“It is a poorly built video game,” Xbox boss says about Metaverse

Microsoft Gaming CEO and head of the Xbox division Phil Spencer expressed his disappointment with the current concept of the Metaverse as he called it a “poorly built video game.”

When addressing questions at the Wall Street Journal Tech Live 2022 conference, Spencer was asked what he thought of the Metaverse to which he criticized the present iteration of the Metaverse.

“Today it’s a poorly built video game. Building a metaverse like a living room is not how I want to spend my time. What I see in the metaverse world is that we’re at the early stage and this will evolve,” he said.

The Metaverse is this year’s hottest term, and Meta (previously Facebook) is the organization pushing it the hardest. Spencer’s remarks about a living room, though, could be a subtle swipe at Meta, promoting the Metaverse as a tool for businesses, allowing for meetings to be held there.

Since Fortnite is a metaverse where players may combine different avatars and properties into a single shared universe, the notion of a virtual world is still unclear.

There is no sign that Xbox is pursuing a metaverse strategy. Still, given that organizations like Meta continue to invest in the Metaverse despite the recent negative press they have received on expanding this goal, we may anticipate the question to remain.