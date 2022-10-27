Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning one-run win over Pakistan on Thursday to put the Asian giants in danger of an early exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe managed 130-8 after electing to bat first but their bowlers choked Pakistan to 129-8 for a memorable win in the Super 12 match in Perth.

Zimbabwe, whose opening match in the Super 12 in Hobart was a washout, made one change in Perth. All-rounder Brad Evans came in for Tendai Chatara.

Pace bowler Richard Ngarava keeps his place in the team after he hurt his ankle in the wet conditions at Hobart.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, need a win to keep their semi-finals hopes alive in Group 2 after they went down to arch-rivals India on Sunday.

They also made one change with Asif Ali making way for an extra pace bowler in Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)