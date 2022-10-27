Fresh oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced on Thursday that it has discovered a reserve of oil from the Lokhart Formation at Toot Deep-1 well located in the Attock district of Punjab.

A notification issued by OGDCL and sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company stated that their Toot Deep # 01 well was spudded-in on December 25, 2020. It was successfully drilled down to a total depth of 5,545 meters in Tobra Formation.

OGDCL mentioned that an analysis of the results of open hole logs data, Lockhart Formation has successfully tested oil at the rate of 882 barrels per day (bpd) and gas at 0.93 Million Standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) at the Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 600 pounds per square inch (psi) at 32/64“ choke size,“

With OGDCL’s aggressive exploration strategies, this oil discovery further extended the hydrocarbon play area in the Potohar basin

“This discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserve base of OGDCL and contribute positively towards oil and natural gas production from indigenous resources of Pakistan,” the notice said.