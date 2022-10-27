ISPR, ISI DGs presser laid bare the despicable face of Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the despicable face of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been exposed by the presser of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) and Inter-Services Intelligence director generals.

The minister said during a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking at the presser, Sanaullah said Imran Khan has turned into a ‘malignant tumor’.

“His cypher theatrics did not win him a vote of confidence from the people after the audio leaks exposed him,” the interior minister lambasted the PTI chief.

“Imran Khan hurt national interests by giving into his personal whims.”

Sanuallah claimed that Imran Khan would have sung praises of the army chief had he sought an extension.

“But, the army chief gave preference to national interest over his own,” he added.

The interior minister minced no words in targeting the PTI chief for supporting only those who gave into his ‘interests’.

“Whichever institution or person favors him is in his good books, while the rest are labeled Mir Jaffar, Mir Sadiq, thief or looter,” Sanaullah took the former prime minister to task for his unguarded speeches.

He reminisced how the PTI chief had already claimed a bloodbath during May 25 Long March and, “Now they are doing it again.”

“This is the recipe of inciting division in the nation.”

Sanaullah further exposed the PTI chief and said Imran Khan forcefully sent Journalist Arshad Sharif abroad to decry ‘undue pressure and threat to life’ for gaining public sympathy.

While explaining the PTI’s strategy, Sanaullah stressed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government issued a pseudo-threat alert to coerce the journalist to flee the country, and later this escape was meant to fuel the political narrative of Imran Khan.

“The facts have come to light and now only verification is pending,” he stated, adding that a man named Waqar will be nabbed soon to reveal more details.

Lamenting the style of Imran Khan’s politics, the seasoned politician said, “These people just wanted a lynchpin and drama to bag the elections, and this incident of murder will be used by them in their Long March.”

Speaking regarding the preparations for PTI Long March scheduled tomorrow, he asserted that peaceful demonstration is the right of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf though the protestors will not be allowed to enter the 4-kilometre circumference of the red zone.

“No one will be allowed to undermine the rule of law.”

Furthermore, Sanaullah said the military will be called in to protect the state institutions from negative elements.