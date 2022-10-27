This Bollywood actress says actors still get roles based on their skin color

Kalki Koechlin, in her recent interview with Hindustan Times, said that she knows from personal experience that a person’s skin color still determines the kind of roles they can get.

Due to her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter Sappho, she has been working nonstop for the past two years.

She complained about the fact that discrimination and prejudice are still pervasive in the movie business.

The French-origin Bollywood actor disclosed that despite playing various roles, she has been stereotyped as a well-off girl.

“‘I think you will completely ace this role because you play a psychotic in it.’ That’s the kind of perception people have of me, and I feel quite frustrated. Obviously, because of the color of my skin, I can only play these upper-class characters,” she said.

“I know of an actor with a dusky complexion who is always given the role of a maid. That frustrates her. Everyone has been put into boxes. I am waiting for the right role to come my way so I can challenge myself,” she added.

The Margarita With A Straw and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor says one must separate from people to break free from this pattern. She continued by saying that many artists are experiencing similar things.

The artist is confident about the release of her upcoming film, Goldfish, in which she will play the dementia-stricken daughter of veteran actor Deepti Maritime.