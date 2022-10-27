Sharmaji Ki Lag Gayi producer ran over wife after caught cheating red-handed

Mumbai police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Kamal Kishor Mishra, a Bollywood filmmaker, who ran over his wife after she caught him with another woman.

The incident happened on October 19 in the parking lot of a residential building in Andheri, Mumbai.

An Indian news channel released the CCTV footage of the incident that shows Yasmin Mishra going to confront Kamal Kishor Mishra and him abruptly driving the car away, knocking her down.

The footage shows another person rushing toward Mishra’s wife to help her while the filmmaker drove off.

A police official said that Mishra’s wife suffered injuries on her legs, hand, and head.

Further investigation of the incident is underway, said a police official.

Mishra is known for his films Dehati Disco and Bhootiyapa.