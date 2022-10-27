Punjab anti-corruption registers Rs35 million corruption case against Islamabad IGP

Punjab Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) on Thursday registered a corruption case against the Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP).

The police chief will be immediately arrested upon arrival in Punjab.

The federal capital’s IGP has been accused of causing a loss of Rs35 million to the treasury.

The spokesperson for the establishment said Islamabad IGP Akbar Nasir Khan is guilty of embezzlement of public funds and thereby a corruption case was registered against him.

According to the spokesperson, ACE summoned the police chief of the federal capital twice but he did not appear before the investigation officers.

On October 11, the ACE summoned Islamabad IGP to appear before the Director Vigilance Punjab in Lahore for a probe regarding corruption in different projects of Punjab Safe City Authority.

The incumbent IGP led the Punjab Safe City Authority as its chief operating officer for five years up to 2020.

He was appointed as the Islamabad IGP in May this year.