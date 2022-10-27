SHC orders to demolish seven-storey building in Liaquatabad

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the demolition of a seven-storey illegally constructed building in Liaquatabad area in Karachi.

The high court heard the case reviewing the illegal construction of a structure on a 90 sq-yards plot in Liaquatabad.

Earlier in 2020, a five-storey building constructed on 60 sq-yards collapsed in Liaquatabad.

The building had already been marked dangerous before the incident took place.

During the hearing, the court reprimanded the counsel of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) over gross negligence and inquired as to how the authority’s officials failed to notice the seven-storey building under construction.

The court directed SBCA officials to deliver a copy of the court order to the director general (DG) as well.

The court also summoned the SBCA director to appear before the court in person with the central implementation report after six weeks.