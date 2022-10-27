Punjab Police arrest Lahore TikToker for displaying weapons

The Punjab police on Thursday arrested a man in Lahore’s Mughalpura neighborhood for showing off arms in videos on the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

According to details, the suspect uploaded a video on TikTok in which he was seen flaunting arms in public.

Following the video going viral on a video-sharing app, the police apprehended the culprit.

Public exhibition of guns is illegal in the country and is punishable by up to seven years in prison, according to the gun laws.

A police officer TikToker had previously been detained after his aerial firing video in Karachi went popular on social media.

According to details, a police officer assigned to the FB Industrial Area performed aerial shooting near the Nazimabad Police Quarters and recorded it for a TikTok video.

According to the police officer, the video of his aerial fire was six months old, but it was just recently became popular, leading to his arrest.