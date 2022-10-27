Rupee fails to keep its head above water

The Pakistani rupee failed to fight the gains made by the US dollar, depreciating by 0.37% to Rs221.50 during Thursday’s trading in the interbank market.

Regardless of the $1.5 billion loan by Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee failed to hold itself together due to political uncertainty rising in the country.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday afternoon, the rupee lost around 82 paisas from Rs220.68 – the level at which it closed on Wednesday, to drop to Rs221.50.

Falling by 0.43% to Rs220.68, Wednesday saw the Pakistani currency returning back to its old trend against the US dollar.

Earlier on Tuesday, during intraday trading in the interbank market, the Pakistani rupee gained 68 paisas to improve from Rs220.41 to Rs219.73 on the back of the removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) watchlist and the $1.5 billion loan from ADB.

Open market

In the open currency market, the US dollar improved from Rs224.40 to Rs225.40.