Why Britney Spears slammed Selena Gomez after six years?

Britney Spears’s latest target is Selena Gomez and the Womanizer singer is trashing her for what she did six years ago.

The American singer and actor gave a speech in 2016 at American Music Awards (AMAs), saying that she doesn’t want to see women’s bodies on Instagram and wants to see what’s in their hearts.

Spears, who doesn’t shy away from posting nude photos, has taken aim at Gomez’s comment.

In an Instagram post, without taking the Wolves singer’s name directly, she said, “Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on Instagram???!!!!! They say ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!!”

Netizens are speculating that Spears is hinting towards Blackpink’s song Ice Cream featuring Gomez.

However, Spears has cleared the air about her comments and in another Instagram post said that whatever she said it had nothing to do with someone specific at all.

She said, “Let me clarify about me sharing my beliefs on women judging other women for their own rights in expressing themselves … what I said had nothing to do with anyone specific at all … it was clearly a subject in hand all women have had to deal with.”

On the other hand, Gomez has not responded to Spears comments.