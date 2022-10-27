Severe dengue outbreak sparks fear in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department has confirmed dengue infliction in at least 299 persons in the province during the last 24 hours.

With the latest addition to the list of affected, the number of dengue-virus patients soared to 17,543 on Thursday.

As per the health department spokesperson, the provincial capital was the most affected by the mosquito-borne virus.

In 24 hours, 120 new cases of dengue infliction were reported in Peshawar, putting the total number of virus-sick persons in the district at 7,204.

As of now, the total number of dengue cases in Mardan stands at 3,496, Khyber at 1,076, and Nowshera at 898.

At least 14 persons have lost their lives to the virus in the province during the current season of which eight persons hail from Nowshera, five from Khyber, and one each from Mansehra and Mardan.

Moreover, a total of 85 patients are under treatment for the mosquito-borne virus in different hospitals in the province, according to the data provided by the health department.

What causes dengue

A mosquito, aedes aegypti, is the vector responsible for the spread of dengue, chickengunya, Zika, Mayaro, and yellow fever viruses.

It can be recognized through the black-and-white pattern on its legs and body.

Though it originated in Africa it is now also found in Pakistan and other subtropical regions across the world.

Dengue prevention

Chances of dengue infection can be annulled through active monitoring of surroundings and proper housekeeping.

Here are some measures suggested by the Punjab government for the prevention and control of dengue: