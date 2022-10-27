Sony unveils new high-resolution A7R V camera with AI-based features

Sony just launched the Alpha A7R V; with a breathtaking 61MP sensor, 15-stop dynamic range, and 8K capabilities This full-frame camera might be among the best available.

The A7R V has a full-frame 35mm sensor with 61 megapixels, which is identical to its predecessor. Still, it also has an entirely new image processing system and AI-powered focusing on making it even quicker and more intelligent than before.

This model’s new AI features are solely based on making autofocus smarter. It can autofocus whole bodies and tracks in real time as people or objects move.

Other enhancements include the ability to film in 8K quality at 24/25 frames-per-second and a 5-axis and 8-stop in-body stabilization technology for reducing hand shakiness or motions.

The camera body is made of magnesium alloy and is waterproof and dust-resistant. It also has a function that automatically closes the shutter when you turn the camera off and an anti-dust system to help keep dust off the sensor.

There is a new LCD monitor with a 2 million dot resolution that spins and flips pretty much in every way.

The improved battery can hold a charge for more than 500 photographs using the touchscreen panel. Additionally, because it is compatible with USB-C Power Delivery, it can recharge more rapidly than the previous model.

The Sony A7R V will be on sale in the middle of November for $3899.99, and around £3999 in the UK with body-only pricing. It has the e-mount, like most of its most recent cameras; therefore, any current lenses will work with it.