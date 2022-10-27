US keen to expand agriculture trade with Pakistan

The United States has considered to give access of the US beef market to Pakistan and introduce high-yielding cotton seed technology in the country, Ambassador Donald Blome told Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema on Wednesday.

The Federal Minister apprised the ambassador of the challenges faced by agricultural land in Pakistan as a consequence of the recent floods and rains.

Donald Blome while reassuring said that the US government is increasing the flood assistance package for Pakistan in light of the devastation caused by the floods.

Apart from the assistance, the ambassador also expressed interest to work with Pakistan in agriculture sector in order to build stronger relations between the two countries.

The Federal Minister mentioned that cotton and dates were the most severely impacted crops in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the ambassador showed interest in bringing high-yield cotton seed technology to Pakistan.

Tariq Bashir was told that the US has substantial commitment to address the climate change through resilience and mitigation measures.

“Pakistan is among the top 10 countries affected by the climate change,” the ambassador said.

However, he showed interest to work with Pakistan’s government to address the future challenges.