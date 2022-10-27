Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Four killed, three injured in Arifwala traffic accident

Harvester ran over the car
Samaa Web Desk Oct 27, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Four people were killed and three were injured on Thursday as a harvester collided with a car four dead on Burewala Road in Arifwala Punjab.

According to the rescue team, the accident happened due to speeding when a harvester ran over the car.

As a result, Naat Khawan Adnan Fareed and three others died on spot while three sustained serious injuries.

They have moved to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Punjab

Killed

accident

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div