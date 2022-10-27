Four killed, three injured in Arifwala traffic accident
Harvester ran over the car
Four people were killed and three were injured on Thursday as a harvester collided with a car four dead on Burewala Road in Arifwala Punjab.
According to the rescue team, the accident happened due to speeding when a harvester ran over the car.
As a result, Naat Khawan Adnan Fareed and three others died on spot while three sustained serious injuries.
They have moved to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.