Four killed, three injured in Arifwala traffic accident

Four people were killed and three were injured on Thursday as a harvester collided with a car four dead on Burewala Road in Arifwala Punjab.

According to the rescue team, the accident happened due to speeding when a harvester ran over the car.

As a result, Naat Khawan Adnan Fareed and three others died on spot while three sustained serious injuries.

They have moved to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.