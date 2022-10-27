Kashmiris observe Black Day across the globe

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing Black Day today (Thursday) to convey a strong message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew by the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Protest marches, rallies, and seminars will be held in Pakistan and abroad to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on 27th October 1947 as well as revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said, “We observe Kashmir Black Day to remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for their right to self-determination by condemning the ongoing atrocities of Indian occupation forces over the last seven and a half decades”.

In his message, he said that this year 27th October marks the completion of 75 years of illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that the entire Pakistani nation reaffirms its unwavering support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for freedom.