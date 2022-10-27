Journalist Arshad Sharif laid to rest in Islamabad

Journalist Arshad Sharif was laid to rest Thursday at the H-11 graveyard in Islamabad.

His funeral prayer was offered after Zohar prayers at the Shah Faisal Mosque amid high security.

Thousands of mourners turned up to attend his funeral prayers and for his burial in Islamabad’s main graveyard.

People carry the casket of slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif after his funeral prayers were offered at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. PHOTO: ONLINE

A day ago, the body’s postmortem was done at the PIMS Hospital Islamabad. The samples were sent to different laboratories for testing, after which the final medical report is likely to issue today.

A seven-member Radiology Department committee has been constituted, which will be headed by Professor Ayesha. All committee members will share their opinion before completing the post-mortem report.

Investigators probing how and why senior journalist Arshad Sharif was killed in Kenya and departed for the African country late on Wednesday , as the government decided to expand the probe to explore the reasons that pushed the journalist to leave Pakistan.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said, a two-member committee has been form to investigate the Arshad Sharif’s killing. The committee has been tasked with not only investigating the murder and determining the culprit, but also probe the possible nexus of the people involved in pushing him out of the country and the alleged link a private television channel has with gold smugglers.

Furthermore, he said that the investigators will gather details about the activities of the slain journalist Arshad Sharif and the reasons behind his departure from Dubai to Kenya.

The interior minister also disclosed that the Kenyan police has changed their narrative on the facts surrounding Sharif’s murder.

“The Kenyan Police is changing its narrative regarding the murder case,” Sanaullah said, adding that now two names have been put forth in the case.

This was why, Sanaullah explained, the government had to “de-notify the former team and form a new one.”

“The Kenyan government has not announced its official stance on the matter. This is why have decided to send our senior officials to Kenya for investigation,” he added.