PTI reacts strongly to Faisal Vawda’s explosive revelations

The Pakistan TehreeK-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday reacted strongly to explosive statements made by its former senator Faisal Vawda.

While the party took its own course, senior party leaders and Vawda’s comrades all but abandoned him on social media and accused the government of allegedly brainwashing him to turn against the party and its chairman.

Show cause notice sent

The PTI on Wednesday evening issued a show cause notice to Vawda to explain his statements.

Issued by PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi, the notice read that Vawda had “grossly violated discipline by giving statements against party policies and guidelines.”

“This is a serious violation of party rules as per constitution therefore you are required to submit a reply within 2 days of this notice stating why your party membership should be cancelled.”

The notice added that until he responds to the notice, his party membership was suspended and he was restrained from holding any party office or representing the party in the media.

Party leaders rebuke Vawda

Shortly after his news conference, several party leaders rebuked Vawda for his statements.

In his tweet, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi reacted that the press conference was an act of sabotage for the long march.

He added that while PTI Chairman Imran Khan remains off many screens, Vawda’s press conference was aired by all private televisions, even the state run Pakistan Television (PTV).

He said that PTI chairman had categorically directed the participants of march to remain peaceful, and Faisal Vawda press conference has no significance in this regard.

PTI General Secretary Asad Umer too seemed to abandon Vawda in a hurry. He declared his comrade’s statements as against party policy.

He added that PTI Sindh Chapter President Ali Zaidi has been directed by party chief Imran Khan to issue a show cause notice to Faisal Vawda.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in TV interview said he was still trying to understand what Vawda had said.

“I could not understand his press conference,” he said.

He added that families and peaceful participants would attend the march, Faisal Vawda is wrong by telling long march would be bloodiest.

Imran Ismail also questioned the purpose of the news conference or on whose insistence did Vawda say what he did.