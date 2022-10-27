At least 15 killed, 27 wounded in attack on Iranian religious site

A gun attack at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz, Iran on Wednesday evening left at least 15 people dead and 27 others wounded, judiciary sources said.

According to Iranian news agency, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), an armed assailant opened fire at pilgrims at Shah Cheragh at around 5:45 pm on Wednesday.

The attacker was immediately arrested by police after he launched the attack, a provincial official Esmaeil Mohebbipour said.

Mohebbipour, the deputy governor of Fars province, said that at least two children are among the victims.

Further details of the incident are under investigation.