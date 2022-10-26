In search of wheat, Pakistan tries to woo Russia with rice

Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday explored means for enhancing agricultural trade as both countries looked for what their respective populations crave more.

This was explored on Wednesday during a meeting between Federal Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and a Russian agricultural delegation.

The Russian delegation included representatives of the Russian firm Prodintorg Yousuf Asif and Hamid Ali, Russia’s Agriculture Attaché Aleksei Kudriavtsev and Russian Embassy Attaché Alexander.

Cheema told the delegation that Pakistan’s agriculture sector has suffered colossal losses due to the recent rains and floods with a final assessment on losses still awaited.

He stressed that the international community should help Pakistan recover from the widespread devastation, with a focus on supporting the affected farmer community.

Asif said that Pakistan and Russia can mutually benefit from enhancing trade cooperation in the field of agriculture.

He noted that Russia is one the largest global exporters of wheat and can help Pakistan to meet local demand under a Government-to-Government (G2G) framework.

“Pakistani rice is of good quality. Russia looks forward to increase import of rice from Pakistan,” Asif said.

In this regard, he said that Russia is increasing the number of authorized Pakistani rice exporters.

He also showed a willingness to import potatoes from Pakistan.

There is also a huge trade potential for export of potatoes from Pakistan to Russia with the latter a major importer of the starchy root, Asif said.

With Pakistan strapped for cash, the delegation offered an opportunity for Islamabad to import wheat on barter with other food basket commodities.

Russian Agricultural Attaché Kudriavtsev hoped that mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture will help to ensure food security in the both countries.