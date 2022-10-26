Conspiracy to kill Arshad Sharif was hatched in Pakistan, evidence erased: Faisal Vawda

Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Wednesday claimed that the plot to kill senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was hatched in Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference at the Islamabad Press Club on Wednesday evening, Vawda claimed that he could not stay quiet anymore and that he must speak the ‘truth’.

He claimed that no phone or laptop belonging to Sharif could be found, nor would it be.

Terming Sharif his close friend, he said that if Arshad Sharif can be killed, then anyone can be killed and expressed there was a threat to his life as well.

He warned that if he is killed, then those pulling the trigger will be killed within three to four hours.

Vawda claimed that Sharif was not killed from any sniper fire or any fire from police. Instead, he claimed that Sharif was assassinated from two gunshots, one to the chest and the head, from someone who was sitting inside the car.

Further, he said that after the attack, the car was taken to a farm house without anyone noticing.

The reasons he was told for leaving the country, that was the real conspiracy.

He added that while Arshad Sharif was an honest and dedicated man, the conspiracy against him was hatched by people on whom he trusted 99%.

“Just like I am told anything by my (PTI) chairman, I would believe him 99%,” Vawda said tellingly.

He went on to say that Arshad Sharif was in contact with powerful quarters and was willing to return to Pakistan.

With regards to the long march, Vawda claimed that there are plans afoot and that blood could flow through the streets and some important people could be killed.

He added that a peaceful protest was their right.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Vawda had posted a message on Twitter announcing that he will hold a tell-all news conference.