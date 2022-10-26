Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi extends support to PTI’s long march

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday threw his ring in the while extending his support for Imran Khan’s long march said that it will wash away imported government.

In a message posted on social media site twitter, Elahi said that even before the long march has started, the federal government has been quivering in its boots out of fear.

Calling Imran Khan a ray of hope for the people of Pakistan, he announced his backing for the long march.

The backing came a day after former prime minister Imran khan announced the date of his long awaited long march.

The long march will commence from Lahore’s Liberty roundabout before Friday prayers.

He also warned in his press conference that the people from law enforcement agencies could create disturbances for the march, as PTI long march is peaceful, his activists are unlikely to do anything that can be considered a violation of the law.