Nawaz terms Imran’s long march a smokescreen

Deposed prime minister and ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday termed the long march by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as nothing but a smokescreen.

In a message posted on social media site Twitter on Wednesday evening, Nawaz said that Imran’s planned long march for later this week was not to bring any sort of revolution in the country.

“The public has seen the kind of a revolution he wanted to bring in the four years he spent at the helm of affairs,” Nawaz wrote.

The true purpose of the march, Nawaz said, was to influence the appointment of the army chief, due next month. He added that Imran was desperate to appoint an army chief of his choice.

He added that Imran had done nothing but accuse others of being thieves. Instead, it was the PTI chief who was now being proven as the biggest theif the country has ever seen.

“Imran, who used to raise fingers at others, is himself implicated in foreign funding, toshakhana and Rs50 billion theft with irrefutable proof,” he said.

Nawaz’s tweet comes a day after Imran Khan announced that he would lead his party’s long march against the government.

The march will commence at Lahore’s Liberty Roundabout on Friday afternoon and will head towards Islamabad.

Imran explained that the march is being done because the government has refused to accept his demands for fresh elections immediately.

His long march plans have already been slammed by several PML-N leaders including Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and MNA Abid Sher Ali who said that the former prime minister has been desperately seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for himself to escape punishment in the foreign funding and the Toshakhana cases.