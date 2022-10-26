At least three killed in Karachi roof collapse

At least three people were killed, including a newborn and two women, while another was critically injured when the roof of a house in Karachi’s Kalakot area collapsed on Wednesday evening.

According to police, they received reports about the roof of an old house collapsing in the Kalakot area.

A squad rushed to the site, where the were being pulled from the debris by rescue workers. The dead and the injured were then rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said that the bodies of two women and a critically injured young man had been retrieved from the debris.

Rescue workers and police added that there were reports that a newborn, who was in the house, was buried under the debris.

Later, rescue workers managed to pull the body of the newborn from the debris after a search.

Meanwhile, the young man, who had been rushed to the hospital was described by doctors to be in a critical state.

The dead were identified as 37-year-old Zubaida Nadeem, 20-year-old Afshan Nadeem, and the newborn, eight-day-old Guriya.

The fourth member, 17-year-old Qadir Lal Khan, was receiving treatment at hospital. He is said to be the father the newborn.

SSP City Shabir Sethar told SAMAA Digital that there are several buildings in the area which are in dilapidated condition as the building is located in the old area of the city.

“We are writing to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for inspection of the area in order to avoid another incident,” he said.