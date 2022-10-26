Dacoits kills man during snatching attempt, then get lynched by locals

Crime and punishment came in quick succession in Karachi on Wednesday when dacoits allegedly killed a man for resisting a robbery and then were set upon by bystanders.

Police said that the incident took place in Orangi Town on Wednesday morning.

They said that 30-year-old Ammar, an employee of a local pharmaceutical company was heading to work when three armed dacoits, riding on motorbikes, swarmed him.

They demanded he hand over his mobile phone, cash and other valuables.

When Ammar resisted, the robbers shot him.

Hearing the gunshot, people in the area began to gather. Before the robbers could flee, locals grabbed the robbers and yanked them off their vehicles.

As they tried to snatch their guns, one of the guns allegedly went off and the bullet struck another robber, killing him.

The gathered crowd then beat one robber to death while the third robber managed to flee.

Ammar was the sole breadwinner of his household. His family accused the police of a lax attitude and of giving permission to dacoits to carry out their unlawful activities.

“The police are responsible for the murder of Ammar,” they said.

Police data shows that at least 10 people have been killed while resisting street criminals in October alone, while in last 10 months, some 85 people have been killed during street crimes.