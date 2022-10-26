Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Paracetamol price in Pakistan up by Rs2

Rs117 minimum price set for over the counter fever syrup
Shakeel Ahmed Oct 26, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Federal health ministry has decided to increase the price of 500gm paracetamol tablet - the most common over the counter drug used to temporarily relieve mild-to-moderate pain and fever - by Rs2.35.

Pharmaceutical companies have taken the decision on Wednesday after meeting with Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and consequent approval.

During the meeting, it was decided that the medicines including 500mg paracetamol would be available in market in Rs2.35 and fever syrup would be available in at least Rs117.68.

The finance ministry officials said that the prices of medicines have been increased on the demand of pharmaceutical companies.

The decision is consequently going to end shortage of paracetamol in the market as the drug companies have restarted its production.

Earlier, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel rejected claims of paracetamol shortage in the country claiming that the medicine’s production is continuing as normal.

The minister said the medicine is available in abundance and the government does not plan to increase its price.

medicines

price

paracetamol

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div