Xbox Game Studios reveals Age of Empires for mobile

Legendary strategy game Age of Empires could seen be coming to a screen in your pocket, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios announced Wednesday.**

The development was revealed during Age of Empires’ 25th-anniversary broadcast, in which the developer said that the game is set to be released for both iOS and Android devices.

Age of Empires has been adapted for mobile devices before, but this time it appears to be the most promising launch.

In 2015, Microsoft launched Age of Empires: Castle Siege and Age of Empires: World Domination for mobile devices.

However, neither game was successful. The real-time strategy game World Domination was discontinued after only one year.

In contrast, the tower defense game Castle Siege, which was comparable to DOTA 2, only lasted four years.

Age of Empires Mobile’s teaser trailer is only a few seconds long. It doesn’t yet feature any gameplay, but it will be intriguing to see how the designers manage to scale down the vast strategy game for mobile devices.

Nevertheless, no debut date has been announced, and the teaser merely has the phrase “coming soon.”

This is Microsoft’s most recent attempt to break into the lucrative mobile gaming business; the company is already quite busy with its significant acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which is scheduled to close in 2023.