Saudi crown prince orders release of Pakistanis jailed for Masjid-e-Nabwi sacrilege

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman has ordered the release of Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for creating a ruckus in Masjid-e-Nabwi Muhammad (PBUH).

The crown prince granted the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is currently on an official visit to the kingdom.

The premier thanked the Saudi counterpart for his goodwill gesture.

It is worth noting that Madina Court sentenced Pakistanis between eight to three years in prison in August for acting sacrilegiously at the prophet’s mosque.

Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzal, and Ghulam Muhammad were sentenced to eight years in prison while Anas, Arshad, and Muhammad Salim were awarded six years of jail time.

Furthermore, Tahir Malik was also sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined 10,000 riyals.

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

Several Pakistani pilgrims heckled federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti at Prophet’s Mosque after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Medina to start his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

In a viral video, a group of men who encircled the federal ministers, while they were being escorted inside the mosque, used profanities against them for ousting Imran Khan and its government through a no-confidence motion.

Later on, the Saudi authorities confirmed that they had arrested some Pakistani pilgrims on suspicion of being involved in the incident and started the investigation.